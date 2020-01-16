advertisement

Nataliey Bitature, social entrepreneur and one of Africa’s youngest performers, will receive an honorary degree at Keele’s winter graduation ceremony later this month (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Nataliey Bitature, a daughter of businessman Patrick Bitature, will receive an honorary degree from the University of Keele, a leading institution in the United Kingdom known for its high student satisfaction rate.

Nataliey, who graduated from Keele in 2013 with a diploma in business management and education, credits the University with helping it get to where it is today.

She is a social entrepreneur and one of the brightest girls in Africa; it will be awarded at the Keele Winter Graduation Ceremony later this month.

Bitature, chief of staff of the Simba group, a family business covering the hotel, energy, telecommunications, real estate and a foundation, was named in the Forbes ’30 Under 30 ‘in 2015 and the World Economic Forum l ranked among the best 5 African Innovators.

After graduating from Keele, Nataliey attended the Hult Business School in San Francisco where she obtained an MSc in social entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, she co-founded the concept of Musana Carts – a company that creates solar powered sales carts designed for micro-entrepreneurs across Uganda. Musana Carts has since partnered with Coca-Cola, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Mastercard Foundation and Ideo.org.

After working with young women in urban and rural Uganda, Nataliey launched an initiative called “HER,” an online community program where young businesswomen have both business and business skills. practical skills designed to help them develop in their business and their lives.

Nataliey has also been invited to speak to the United Nations Development Program, the United Nations Population Fund, Rotary International and the International Labor Organization, to advocate for the empowerment of youth and women .

Nataliey said: “My stay in Keele was fantastic and really helped me develop both personally and professionally. The experience and knowledge I acquired from my double degree with specialization was incomparable. I was able to study Japanese and astrology alongside my main studies and learned different educational experiences in developing countries – which really helped me when I started my career. “

Professor Trevor McMillan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Keele, said: “We are very proud to call Natalie alumnus from the University of Keele and I am delighted to welcome her. Her accomplishments are remarkable and it is a pleasure to award Nataliey this prestigious distinction for her exceptional career and her commitment to supporting women in business. Nataliey is an inspiring entrepreneur and a worthy role model for our students, we look forward to hosting her at our graduation ceremony to help celebrate the achievements of all of our graduates. “

