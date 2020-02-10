advertisement

Natalie Portman has embroidered her Dior Cape with the names of the directors who were not nominated for an Oscar at this year’s ceremony.

Los Angeles Times journalist Amy Kaufman went on Twitter to publish the video. It showed that Portman’s outfit bore the names of Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller and Mari Diop and others.

“I wanted to subtly recognize the women who weren’t recognized for their incredible work this year,” she said.

For the second year in a row, directors were excluded from the director’s category at the Academy Awards. This led to significant setbacks when nominees announced last month.

Nominated in this category are Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman”, Todd Phillips for “Joker”, Sam Mendes for “1917”, Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite”.

See the video below.

Natalie Portman has embroidered her Dior Cape with all the directors who were not nominated for #Oscars. Check out their explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf

– Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Oscars 2020: The Quirkiest Red Carpet Looks (Photos)

The rain didn’t keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish was wearing an oversized Chanel coat. The Grammy darling will appear tonight. Photo credit: Getty Images

Spike Lee paid homage to Kobe Bryant in a purple and yellow suit with Bryants number 24 embroidered on the lapel. Matching kicks rounded off the look. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter went for a walk on the wild side in this animal print dress and sparkling gold top. Photo credit: Getty Images

An expectant America Ferrera showed her little bump in her self-described “Warrior Queen” look, which was finished off with a metal headband of her native people. Photo credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monae sparkled in a silver hooded dress. Photo credit: Getty Images

“The Irishman” costume designer Sandy Powell got autographs on her suit at every award season. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sandra Oh played with these flared sleeves and the feathered train with the volume. Photo credit: Getty Images

Olivia Colman looked regal in navy with unusual cap sleeves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Natalie Portman made a not too subtle statement with the names of the female directors who weren’t nominated this year and who were embroidered on Capelet. Photo credit: Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan has taken up the peplum trend to a great extent. Photo credit: Getty Images

