Portman’s story of not working with directors caught attention after she openly criticized the 2020 Oscars for insulting filmmakers.

Natalie Portman made a statement responding to criticism of her lack of collaboration with directors during her almost 30 years as an actress. The Oscar winner “Black Swan” only starred in two feature films by women, one of which was her own directorial debut “A Story of Love and Darkness”. Portman says she has tried and will continue to work with more filmmakers in her career, noting that her work in short films, music videos, and commercials has resulted in collaborations with directors such as Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer and Sofia has led Coppola.

Portman was asked by Rose McGowan not to work with directors after the 2020 Academy Awards. Portman attended this year’s Oscars and wore a Dior cloak on which the names of female directors were embroidered. Names like Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang, Alma Har’el and Celine Sciamma were included in Portman’s dress. McGowan wrote in a statement that Portman’s protest dress disgusted her because Portman didn’t practice what she preached.

“(This is the) kind of protest that has received rave reviews from the mainstream media for their bravery. Brave? No, far from it, ”McGowan wrote on Facebook. “More like an actress who plays the role of a person who cares. Like so many of them. I find Portman’s kind of activism profoundly offensive to those of us who actually do the job. “

Portman replied directly to McGowan, saying, “I agree with Ms. McGowan that it is inaccurate to call myself” brave “because I am wearing a woman’s name garment. Brave is a term that I associate more with actions like those of women who have testified against Harvey Weinstein under incredible pressure in the past few weeks. “

“It’s true that I’ve only made a few films with women,” continues Portman’s statement (about Variety). “In my long career I have only had the opportunity to work with directors a few times – I did short films, commercials, music videos and features with Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola, Shirin Neshat and me , Unfortunately, the unmade films I’ve tried are a ghost story. I have had the experience several times of attracting directors to projects, from which they were then forced due to working conditions. So I want to say I tried and I will keep trying. Although I have not yet been successful, I hope that we will start a new day. “

Portman’s most recent release was “Lucy in the Sky” directed by Noah Hawley. The actress’s next return is to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster in “Thor: Love and Thunder” directed by the youngest Oscar winner Taika Waititi.

