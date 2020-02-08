advertisement

Love islandNatalia Zoppa has been charged with playing a game by former residents of Casa Amor Islanders.

Natalia was one of twelve Islanders to join the show last weekend and partnered with Luke Mabbott during Thursday’s recoupling, one of six new couples.

She joined the main villa on Friday evening while the six new islanders who remained single were sent home.

They included Jade Affleck who has now talked about his time on the show.

She claimed that Natalia was playing a game after apparently doubting Luke soon after he partnered with her.

Jade said, “I really think Natalia is playing a game. If Luke M asked you to hug him, you would hug him, wouldn’t you?”

Jade’s opinion was echoed by Jamie McCann who said: “I don’t think anyone necessarily plays a game, but I don’t think Natalia really likes Luke M.

“She said she takes time to get to know people.

“But I think he was trying really, really with her and I don’t know if she was giving that much. But it’s really hard to say. You hope people won’t play games.”

Meanwhile, one of the boys to get the boot suggested that Half jones also could not be fully authentic with his intentions.

Alexi Eraclides said: “I think that with Demi, there can be a little game plan … I think that to have your mind just fixed on Nas and Nas only, she put everything on him.

“Knowing that he was the darling of the nation, he is very popular, I was only questioning him.

“I could be right, I could be wrong, I just had a little feeling about it.”

Love Island continues the nights of Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

You can catch up on all the latest episodes online via the ITV hub.

The final will take place later this month with a cash prize to be won for the winning couple.

