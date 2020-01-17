advertisement

TCA 2020: “The Real Black Panther” looks cool – until he is beaten up by a leopard named Scarface

Nat Geo Wild has “Dr. Oakley, Yukon Veterinarian, “” Dr. Ks Exotic Animal ER “,” The Incredible Dr. Pol “,” Secrets of the Zoo “,” Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa “and” Savage Kingdom “, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

A third edition of “Secrets of the Zoo”, the “Down Under” version, was ordered in series. Australian actress Naomi Watts will tell this version.

Nat Geo Wild has also ordered three new veterinary shows and two new zoo series, including “The Real Black Panther”.

Also read: “Genius”: Nat Geo gives a first glimpse of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin (photo)

TheWrap took their first look at “The Real Black Panther” in the video above. This cat comes across its own Killmonger – in the form of a leopard named Scarface.

Geoff Daniels, Executive Vice President for Global Uncripted Entertainment at National Geographic Global Networks, has a lot to say about how far his 10-year cable channel has come – and where it is going.

“Nat Geo Wild has emerged as the primary target for viewers who love animals and nature as much as we do. Over the years, we’ve been incredibly successful with passionate zookeepers, experts, and advocates who are the heart and soul of our greatest streak. We have also made National Geographic a global leader in the development of impressive blue chip natural history, ”he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our results. The real impact we’ve had in the past 10 years; the life we’ve touched; and the path we take. All of this serves the mission of National Geographic and the Strive to inspire family audiences everywhere to work with us to make our planet a better place for all living things for future generations. ”

Below you will find the new and recurring series and specials, all written in Nat Geo Wild’s own words.

Vet series

New shows:

“Heartland Docs, DVM”

Premiere Saturday, January 25th, 10 / 9c; 6 one-hour episodes

In scenic, rural Hartington, Nebraska, Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder are a married team of veterinarians whose unreserved commitment to generational farmers in the community is vital to maintaining the country’s food supply. Together with their two sons Charlie and Chase, the doctors are always on the go, as their veterinary practice cares for the countless animals in need in the region, such as cows, pigs, llamas, deer and possums. The Schröder creed goes beyond saving the animals on which America depends. The point is that every visit, even under the toughest conditions, is something for the animals and their carers to look forward to. From winter storms to spring tornados to glowing summer heat waves. Erin and Ben Schroeder overcome the obstacles with skill and heart.

“Critter Fixers: Country Vets”

Premieres Saturday, March 7th, September 10th. 6 one-hour episodes

Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson are two lifelong friends who own and operate the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital, which is located 100 miles south of Atlanta. Together with their loving staff, these doctors bring genuine passion and a lot of humor to the treatment and care of more than 20,000 patients per year at their two locations. Between emergencies in the office and visits to the farm in rural Georgia, this special team is constantly bombarded with isolated cases. From a police dog with cactus spikes around the eye to a big-bellied pig with life-threatening injuries, there is no “normal” animal for the Critter Fixer team.

“DR. Ole” (WT)

Premieres in summer 2020; from High Noon Entertainment; 8 one-hour episodes

Dr. Ole Alcumbrac owns the White Mountain Animal Hospital, a full-service veterinary clinic in Pinetop, Arizona that takes care of everything from cats and dogs to exotic and large animals. But this self-described “wild man” is not a typical veterinarian and it is his work outside the clinic that inspires him the most. Whether he flies helicopters on rescue and resettlement missions across the country, handles wild and dangerous species in two of Arizona’s wildlife parks (where he is a veterinarian), or flies to Mexico to do emergency dental work on jaguars, there is never two days the same applies to Ole. Just like the wild animals he is interested in, Dr. Ole Alcumbrac cannot be tamed!

Renewals:

“DR. Oakley, Yukon Vet”

Premieres Saturday, March 21st, 8 / 7c; by Lucky Dog Productions; 8 one-hour episodes

Every day is a new challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only veterinarian for all animal species who lives hundreds of kilometers in the Yukon. Whether it’s wrestling bison, tracking ibexes in the mountains, operating a bear, or defying frozen landscapes to return the lynx to the wild, Dr.

“DR. K’s Exotic Animal ER”

Premieres Sunday, May 31st, 9 / 8c; from remedy; 6 one-hour episodes

The falls are as wild and unexpected as the animals that come through the doors. Dr. Susan Kelleher ‘Dr. K owns and operates one of the busiest exotic animal care practices in South Florida. Together with her experienced and dedicated staff, she treats a dynamic range of patients, from goats to monkeys, birds, rabbits, pigs and fish to all kinds of animals in between. “Everything except dogs and cats. If it fits through the door, I will treat it, ”is Dr. K!

“The Incredible Dr. Pol”

Premieres in summer 2020; from National Geographic Studios; 10 one-hour episodes

This busy season, Docs are on their way to the races as they zoom from critical hospital visits to farm emergency calls. Set off on a wild ride as the Pol Veterinary Services crew works 24/7 to pull calves, push prolapses, and try to fight the chaos in the Central Michigan area. A call comes from the Isabella County Sheriff’s office after a four-year beagle mix was hit by a car with no owner in sight. Doc runs out of the clinic to rescue the injured puppy, but is it enough to get him back on his four paws? Meanwhile, Charles and Beth greet their joy, Abigail! The family is overjoyed and absolutely delighted with the new addition. It will surely be a wild ride in this abscess-reducing, bull-fighting, cuddly and important season.

Zoo documentary series

New shows:

“Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under”

Premieres Sunday, March 1st, September 10th. by McAvoy Media; 10 one-hour episodes

The series gives viewers a look behind the scenes of one of the most famous and magnificent zoos in the world. For the 240 zookeepers and veterinarians who look after the more than 5,000 animals in the park, this is not a nine-to-five job! In fact, it’s a second home. In this fun and compelling series, no area of ​​the 22-hectare park at Sydney’s spectacular harbor is closed. The zookeepers pave the way for some amazing animal stories, including a giraffe being transported from Dubbo, a captive shark that was bred for release, and a cranky elephant that refuses to mate.

“Largest Zoo in the World” (WT)

Premieres fall 2020; from Double Act TV; 8 one-hour episodes

Welcome to North Carolina, home to the largest zoo in the world. This AZA-accredited zoo spans 2,600 hectares and has thousands of individual animals, more than 212 species, and a variety of landscapes, including swamps, prairies, rivers, forests, and even a desert. It is more of a nature reserve than a traditional zoo, and many species share their habitats like in the wild. At a time when the traditional concept of a zoo does not seem to be in harmony with animal welfare, the North Carolina Zoo is a leader and has gained worldwide recognition for setting zoo standards. The eight-part series offers stories of all kinds – from emergency and routine procedures and animal husbandry to rescue, rehabilitation and release.

Renewals:

“Secrets of the Zoo”

Premieres Sunday, February 23, 9 / 8c; from remedy; 6 one-hour episodes

Season 2 returns with an even closer look behind the scenes and offers access to one of the largest and most popular zoos in the country, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. With 2,000 employees, 10,000 animals, 6,000 veterinarians and more than 100 births a year, the zoo opens its doors to the audience and tells the dramatic, heartwarming and often hilarious stories of the animals they care for. No day is the same at the zoo. Veterinarians and keepers say goodbye to old animal friends and welcome new ones. And it is never boring if your patients range from pregnant giraffes and elephants to a cougar with a toothache and a lip bear with a mysterious condition.

“Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa”

Premieres in summer 2020; of remedy; 6 one-hour episodes

“Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa” covers the wild side of the Sunshine State. With an excellent zoo team dedicated to an exotic group of animals, this dedicated team not only looks after its own lovable zoo family, but also saves and rehabilitates needy animals, including orphaned black bear cubs, injured panthers, manatees, otters and alligators.

Animal rescue and animal welfare

New shows:

“Alaska Animal Rescue”

Premiere Saturday, April 11, 9 / 8c; by Symbio Studios; 6 one-hour episodes

This groundbreaking series follows wild heroes from three renowned conservation centers that respond to animals in need. Whether you’re looking after a stranded sea lion, an orphaned lynx, or an injured eagle, these people are at the forefront and ready to do anything to save and preserve Alaska’s wildlife. The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward monitors the state’s 10 km coastline and helps a variety of marine life, including walruses, whales, otters and octopuses. The Alaska Raptor Center in Sitka specializes in airborne animals such as bald eagles, owls and other birds of prey. The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Portage houses the largest and best known land animals, including bears, wolves and bison. These dedicated first aiders, veterinarians and zookeepers work day in and day out through dangerous terrain and unforgiving climates to save and rehabilitate these animals so that they stay in this wild state.

“Jungle Animal Rescue”

Premieres Saturday, April 18, September 10. by Double Act TV; 6 one-hour episodes

India is a country of elephants, tigers, leopards and bears and one of the most biodiverse countries on earth. However, 1.3 billion people also live here, who are increasingly competing with wildlife for their habitat. Now a dedicated team of conservationists and veterinarians is on the job to rescue animals in need and to find a way how the Indian population and wildlife can live together in harmony.

natural history

New shows and specials:

“The Hidden Kingdoms of China”

Premiere Monday, March 23, 9 / 8c; by Brian Leith Productions; 5 one-hour episodes

China is the most populous country in the world with more than 1.4 billion inhabitants in its vast and extremely wild countries, along with creatures that are nowhere else in the world. Some of his secrets are still undiscovered … until now. “The Hidden Kingdoms of China” underlines the beauty and size of the country, from the highest mountains and plateaus to the densest primeval forests and bamboo forests. The epic, two-hour natural history special offers unparalleled access to the real drama that surrounds the snub-nosed monkey, the Tibetan fox, the snow leopard and a kaleidoscope of jungle creatures, and even reveals unprecedented behaviors from The Nation’s Most Iconic Animal – the giant panda.

“The real black panther”

One-hour special premieres of winter 2020 – by Symbio Studios

The hot, dry, deciduous jungles of southern India are no place for a melanistic leopard. But Saya is different. He is the only black panther in the entire Kabini forest and has one thing in mind: to take over this leopard paradise and make it his own. But Scarface, the current ruler, won’t give it up so easily. With one eye on his prey and the other on the ever-changing skies, Saya has to make friends with the sun and clouds to master the shadows so that he can move unnoticed and hunt successfully. Between these trees lies an indescribable story that contradicts the laws of natural selection. It is also a story of amazing adaptability and success. In the first-person narrative, this is the journey of Saya – the real black panther.

“March of the Polar Bears”

Two-hour special premieres Winter 2020 – From Earth Touch USA

As the Arctic changes faster than ever, a team of polar bear guides is preparing for an epic journey: a first attempt to follow polar bears crossing the sea ice of Hudson Bay. In this highly committed and rewarding project, the team documents the secret world of polar bears and the mysterious and vanishing realm that is key to bear survival. Life on the ice is a critical time for these bears. It also remains undocumented and is considered too dangerous for humans, which is only indicated by aerial reconnaissance and satellite collar research. The team, which is equipped with traditional ecological knowledge and the latest 4K camera technology, is a witness to unprecedented seal hunting strategies and documents rapid adaptation to climate change, including whale hunting and field hunting.

Renewals:

“Savage Kingdom”

Three-week series of events Premiere Winter 2020 – From Icon Films

In the epic sequel to Savage Kingdom, the much anticipated real drama comes from the heart of Mombo, northern Botswana. In the turbulent episodes of the past season, the kings are returning to cleanse the kingdom of hyena rule and regain control of their land. As the tables spin, each player in this Big Game of Thrones not only has to fight to survive, but also to defend his rightful place in a changing kingdom. And when more lions enter this bloody battlefield to fight for their share of power, only the strongest and boldest can win. War is the heartbeat of the “Wild Kingdom” and there can only be one ruler.

