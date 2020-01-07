advertisement

John Hynes eventually became head coach “TBA”. Why do the Nashville Predators make such decisions after changing coaches?

On Monday, the Nashville Predators went ahead and fired head coach Peter Laviolette. At 7:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and outside of the playoffs, firing Laviolette was not surprising. What was surprising was the initial answer as to who would replace him.

In most cases where the teams change during the season, a substitute is already on the line. Mostly it is a promoted assistant or an AHL trainer with the interim day.

In the rarest of cases, a new employee is hired from outside the organization due to the change of coach during the season. The Predators broke a precedent by not naming an immediate successor.

advertisement

The Predators will have a morning skate with trainer “TBA” at 10:30.

– Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) January 7, 2020

Nashville was playing with fire and had no successor, including a temporary one, that could be hired immediately. It was speculated that they were trying to get someone else’s name and they still needed persuasion. If their candidate said no, the Predators had to draw the board again. Not to mention the Predators, who have a game on Tuesday night, only about 24 hours after Laviolette’s fate was sealed.

Fortunately for Nashville, they managed to get a new bank manager on board before their 8:00 am match against the Boston Bruins. There was no guarantee, but speculation that their new trainer would take part in the morning skate.

The next and only head coach in Nashville Predators’ history will be John Hynes. Hynes was recently fired from the New Jersey Devils after their terrible start to the season.

While Nashville answered a question in Hynes’ announcement, they raised several others. Like Laviolettes Predators, Hynes’ Devils had an apparently successful off-season. Ironically, P.K. Subban was part of both.

Lack of under-producing superstars and below-average goalkeeping behavior are the two main factors that hold Nashville down. These were also two of New Jersey’s main problems that led to Hynes’ dismissal. While the Devils are still far from a successful team, they began to solve and prove these problems under interim coach Alain Nasreddine.

There is no evidence that Hynes Nashville’s relapse or second choice to fill his coaching position. Almost as soon as Laviolette was sent to pack his bags, analyst Kevin Weekes was quickly tying Hynes to the coaching gig in Nashville. How much progress they had with Hynes when Laviolette was “officially” fired remains a mystery.

Next: 2010 NHL All-Decade Team

Nashville is too good a team to be in the bad situation they are in. Even if Laviolette hasn’t got his team in shape, is John Hynes the right man for this job? Hynes is said to be excited, but also fearful and nervous about the opportunity. An opportunity came for the recently fired coach before anyone expected anything else.

advertisement