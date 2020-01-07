advertisement

After the dismissal of Peter Laviolette as head coach, the Nashville Predators will replace him with former New Jersey Devils head coach John Hynes.

The Nashville Predators shocked the NHL on Monday night when they fired head coach Peter Laviolette. Even though the team was below average, it was surprising that General Manager David Poile fired his head coach after giving him a vote of confidence.

What made it even more surprising was the fact that the Predators didn’t name an interim coach. When a team fires someone, they usually replace them immediately. This was not the case with Laviolette.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Predators should name John Hynes as his replacement. Hynes will be behind the bench on Tuesday night when the Predators play against the Boston Bruins. He was fired from the New Jersey Devils earlier this season after failing to help them meet their high expectations.

TO UPDATE: The Predators have officially hired Hynes.

Hynes and Poile have worked with Team USA Hockey in the past. However, it’s worth noting that Hynes is only the third head coach Poile had with the Predators. He has a problem with his head coaches. Only time will tell if Hynes can turn the Predators season.

Defensively, Hynes makes sense for Nashville. His business card was always suppressed. The Predators could certainly use some help there, especially with their terrible goalkeeper. Nashville’s greatest strength is her blueline, so Hynes should help out there.

The big question, however, is whether Hynes can fix their offensive, power game and goalkeepers. The Predators have offended these three things all season. Poile appears to be hanging his car on Hynes. If he can save the Predators season, everything is fine. But if Hynes can’t, the Preds should look for changes in the organization.

As head coach, Hynes has a career record of 150-159-45. All of his 354 regular season games in five seasons were spent with the Devils. Hynes helped the Devils to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the 2017/18 season. It was the only time that the team played the playoffs under his guidance.

