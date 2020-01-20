advertisement

According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Nashville Predators are open to moving Mikael Granlund, who will be a UFA on July 1.

This report is from Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun.

Granlund was acquired for Kevin Fiala at the close of trading last year. Trading didn't go too well for the Predators. Since trade, Granlund has 9 goals and 21 points in 57 games for the Preds. In the meantime, Fiala has scored 12 goals and 34 points in 62 games with the Minnesota Wild. It was a controversial trade at the time and it really wasn't the way of the predators.

Granlund was acquired for Kevin Fiala at the close of trading last year. Trading didn’t go too well for the Predators. Since trade, Granlund has 9 goals and 21 points in 57 games for the Preds. In the meantime, Fiala has scored 12 goals and 34 points in 62 games with the Minnesota Wild. It was a controversial trade at the time and it really wasn’t the way of the predators.

This season, Granlund has 8 goals and 8 assists for 16 points in 41 games. Fiala has 9 goals and 18 assists for 27 points. In retrospect, it’s always 20/20, but it’s safe to say that the Predators would cancel the trade if they could.

When the Predators switched to Granlund, he was well on the way to scoring his third consecutive season with at least 20 goals and 60 points. However, he was never really fit in Nashville. Granlund scored only 5 points with the Predators in 16 games last season and added 2 points in 6 playoff games, while the Preds were beaten by the Dallas Stars in the first round.

Extension talks between the two sides never materialized. The Predators didn’t seem too keen to sign him again after last season, and Granlund didn’t want to be in a hurry hoping to see a better season in 2019-20. However, this better season has not or has not yet occurred.

It will be difficult for the Predators to find a buyer for Granlund. He’s got a $ 5.75 million cap hit, which makes him a bit expensive, especially since most of the rivals are pretty close to the cap. In addition, Granlund is in his least productive season as an ice hockey pro. His rate of 0.37 points per game [as of January 20] is the second lowest in his career and is only behind his rookie season, in which he only played in 27 games.

Predators general manager David Poile made a very brave move in trading Granlund last year. He gave up a promising young player who didn’t have it all together in Fiala. Gambling hasn’t paid off for Poile, who hasn’t taken too many great moves lately. Sure, he signed Matt Duchene, but P.K. Subban. There are also the Wayne Simmonds trade and the Ryan Hartman trade, which also cost him a first round.

Poile’s worst move in recent years could be trading with Granlund. He would have been better off sticking to Fiala, who was more productive in the wild than Granlund with the Predators.

