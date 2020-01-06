advertisement

The Nashville Predators have decided to replace head coach Peter Laviolette.

When it officially becomes known that Peter Laviolette was released from his duties as head coach of the Nashville Predators, there are a number of emotions. The Predators certainly had a whirlwind season. Although there are angry experts on both sides, the question is whether this was the right thing or the wrong thing.

To complement the news, associate trainer Kevin McCarthy was also fired. There is still the possibility that the demolition is not yet complete. But at the moment these two are no longer behind the bench in Nashville. It also makes you curious about what other changes might happen immediately or in the near future.

The news is steadfast and set in stone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look at the situation and wonder if it’s good or bad. It is very important to me to judge someone who is far more qualified than me, but you simply cannot change it. As fans, it is almost impossible to simply accept messages without breaking them down.

Although the Predators have been in use for twenty years, Laviolette is only the second coach in team history. After such a long relationship with Barry Despite, the courtships between Laviolette and Nashville are almost 1,000 games less. One wonders why the second coach has so little patience.

In many ways, the news is pretty shocking. After all, Laviolette led the team to the only Stanley Cup final in just its third season. His share of the profit is just under 600 and he has a share of the profit in the playoffs. Why didn’t he make it into 250 games that were trained with the team?

The Predators don’t have the glowing success they had in the first 15 games of the season, but it’s not tragic to play 5-3-2 in the last ten games. And even though they are the second last in their league, they rank third in the west in the scoring. During this time they played the least games in the West.

With all the injuries in Nashville, it was also a difficult undertaking. The overall men’s games weren’t as impressive as in some other teams, but the injured players are pretty important. It is also noteworthy that Nashville is one of the older teams in the league, so it makes sense to slow them down.

So why fire Laviolette? Is that justified? I do not believe that. I know I’m not in the middle of it. My job does not depend on knowing which trainer to be in Nashville or I am rooted in the heart of Smashville, I just go by numbers.

Before you fire a coach, you need to think about who could take his place. When I make an assessment, I do not know, hypothetically, whether I will find someone who is much better suited to the job. Laviolette literally has a victory record every year when he coached in another NHL where he hasn’t even been there all season. He also participated in the cup final with three different teams, including the Carolina Hurricanes.

Above all, Nashville has never been as successful as the coach they just fired. I’m not in the locker room, so there might be things I don’t see, but as a fan it seems to be a misfire. One thing is for sure where he is going next, this team is deployed.

