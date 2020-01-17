advertisement

Whistler Luger Caitlin Nash opened the Youth Olympic Games on Friday, January 17, with a fourth place in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Nash finished the race 0.871 seconds behind German champion Merle Fraebel, while Jessica Degenhardt, also from Germany, came second and Diana Loginova from Russia, third.

Nash was in fifth place after her first run and climbed one place, but was not quite on the podium.

“Of course a medal is always the goal, but I thought I drove well today and I’m happy with my result,” Nash said in a press release. “I wish I could have been closer to third place today, but I have to be happy with my result.” Moritz is very different from any other track that I slid on. The ice is so smooth and it feels like you are floating. It’s a very fast track that I really like because it reminds me of Whistler. “

The other Canadian in the competition, Kailey Allan from Calgary, finished seventh.

Nash returns to the competition on Saturday with double partner Natalie Corless at the first women’s double competition at the Youth Olympic Games.

