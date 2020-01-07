advertisement

In the exoplanet hunting game, scientists collect discoveries faster than they can actually sit back and study. There are many planets out there, but the most exciting ones are those with the potential to host life and resemble our own earth in terms of temperature and composition.

Now researchers using NASA’s TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) and the Spitzer Space Telescope have confirmed the presence of a nearby planet called TOI 700 d. The world sits comfortably in the habitable zone of his guest star, and according to what astronomers can tell, it looks a lot like the earth. The best part? It is relatively close.

Okay, so as we all started to learn, ‘closing’ is a relative term when we talk about objects in space. In the case of TOI 700 d, “close by” means that the planet hangs around at a distance of about 100 light years. That is still an incredible distance that we absolutely cannot cover at the moment, but it is much closer than many other newly discovered exoplanets.

“TESS has been specifically designed and launched to find Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby stars,” said Paul Hertz of NASA in a statement. “Planets around nearby stars are the easiest to follow with larger telescopes in space and on Earth. Discovering the TOI 700 d is an important scientific discovery for TESS. Confirming the size of the planet and the habitable zone status with Spitzer is another victory for Spitzer as it is approaching the end of science in January.

The star that revolves around the earth is very different from ours. It is much smaller and cooler, with only about 40% of the mass of our own sun and surface temperatures of around half.

Exactly what the surface of the planet looks like is still a mystery. Astronomers believe that the planet is nicely locked with its star, which means that the star always has the same “face”, with one side of the planet always covered with light and the other in darkness.

It’s an incredibly interesting discovery, but we’ll have to wait for the technology to catch up before we can tell if such a world is worth a visit if that ever becomes an option.

Image source: NASA Goddard

