Our sun is vital to our survival, but it is also a fleeting object with a spicy personality. Coronal mass emissions, or CMEs, are dramatic bursts where sun-charged particles blow into space at incredibly high speeds. These bursts are more common when the star is in one of its more active phases, but thanks to NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, scientists were able to capture one out of the blue.

As Space.com reports, scientists studying probe data found that in November 2018, while the sun seemed nice and calm from the earth, there was actually a “stealth” coronal mass release.

“If you’ve ever seen an image of coronal mass emissions, you normally see a lot of activity in these images,” Kelly Korreck of the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory told those present at a recent meeting of the American Astronomical Society. “You would see a big blow, you would probably explode one of these.”

On video it seems that the sun is doing nothing special, but the instruments of the Parker Solar Probe have picked up the significant magnetic signals that coronal mass emissions have taken place. Additional research helped support this idea and scientists found evidence of an explosion of charged particles.

Understanding the mechanisms that drive these intense events is crucial for scientists who dream of ever predicting them with greater accuracy. CMEs, when not aimed at the earth, are not a problem, but if a wave of energy-rich particles passes the earth, this can seriously mess with our technology. That means downtime for communication satellites and, depending on how intense the activity is, such bursts can even be a danger to manned missions traveling from Earth to new destinations.

Spotting the “stealth” eruption took a bit of luck, but now that astronomers have seen one, they are better equipped to detect it in the future.

