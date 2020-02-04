advertisement

If you hadn’t kept up with NASA’s mission to touch the sun with the Parker Solar Probe, let me inform you. Launched as early as 2018, the spacecraft wraps around our closest star and gets closer with every pass. Due to the nature of its job, it also regularly breaks records with regard to man-made spacecraft.

The orbit of the probe around the sun brings him closer and closer to the star, which means that he also moves faster and faster with every new passage. The records that the probe set at the end of 2018 were impressive in themselves, but the new numbers definitely exceed those old numbers.

As CNET notes, the probe has shattered its own records with regard to the distance to the sun for a spacecraft, as well as the highest speed for a man-made object. With the latest figures, the probe moves at an incredible speed of 244,255 miles per hour and approaches the sun at a distance of just 11.6 million miles.

Previously, NASA reported the speed record of the probe at around 153,000 miles per hour at a distance of the sun of more than 26 million miles. As you can see, a lot has changed since the end of 2018.

As incredible as these figures are, they are likely to be destroyed many times in the probe’s planned mission. Currently, the spacecraft has spent about a year and a half in space, but its entire mission will take nearly seven years.

With each new pass, the probe gets closer and closer and reveals new secrets about our nearest star. The observations will continue to teach scientists new things about how stars like our Sun work, and perhaps even help scientists predict what the future holds for our fleeting neighbor.

