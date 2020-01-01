advertisement

The Hubble Space Telescope, managed by both NASA and the European Space Agency, is one of the most reliable tools for observing distant objects in space. It has been sending back stunning images for more than 29 years, getting repairs and upgrades along the way, and NASA has opted for a particularly beautiful image of Hubble to close 2019.

The image shows the galaxy known as ESO 021-G004, which is about 130 million light-years from the Earth. From our perspective we see the Milky Way in a rather extreme angle, but the heart of the Milky Way is still visible enough for astronomers to offer some insights.

The image of Hubble is pure eye candy, but NASA says a lot is happening here, as long as you know where to look:

This galaxy has something that is known as an active galactic core. Although this expression sounds complex, it simply means that astronomers measure a lot of radiation at all wavelengths coming from the center of the Milky Way. This radiation is generated by material that enters into the very central part of ESO 021-G004 and meets the colossus lurking there – a super heavy black hole. If material falls in the direction of this black hole, it is pulled into a web as part of an accretion disk; it is overheated as it swirls around and around and emits characteristic high-energy radiation until it is finally devoured.

The image data that made this image possible was collected by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. The telescope has worked remarkably well over the past almost three decades and remains the starting point for many scientists and astronomers. Perhaps the most incredible thing is that Hubble, which will turn 30 this year, may well continue to operate well over the next decade, or maybe even last until 2040.

Image source: ESA / Hubble & NASA, D. Rosario et al.

