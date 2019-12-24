advertisement

If science fiction films have taught us one thing, it is that when aliens finally discover our planet, they arrive in flying discs that seem to defy gravity. These mythical ‘flying saucers’ are a worn sci-fi trope, but NASA’s trusted Hubble Space Telescope has just seen a flying saucer, only this one is much larger than anything we would like to see on Earth.

The image you see above, made by Hubble, shows a galaxy known as IC 2051. As NASA explains in a new blog post, the galaxy is in the constellation of Mensa and is about 85 million light-years from Earth.

The galaxy is huge, stretching its long arms in space, but it is the center of the galaxy in the image above that reminds us most of a “flying saucer.”

NASA explains:

This galaxy was observed for a Hubble study of galactic bulges, the bright circular central areas of spiral galaxies. Spiral galaxies such as IC 2051 are somewhat shaped like flying saucers viewed from the side; they consist of a thin, flat disc, with a thick lump in the middle that extends above and below the disc. These bulges are thought to play a key role in how galaxies evolve and affect the growth of super-heavy black holes lurking in the centers of most spirals.

It is observations like these that astronomers can learn a lot about how other galaxies grow and die. Our understanding of the types of galaxies that exist in the universe is not as robust as we might want to believe, and there is much that we do not know. By spotting and categorizing different types of galaxies, we can learn more about it and at the same time reveal things about our own house, the Milky Way.

Image source: ESA / Hubble & NASA, P. Erwin et al.

