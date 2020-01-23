advertisement

It’s been a while since NASA was forced to pull the plug out of its Mars rover Opportunity. The familiar bone fell silent after a dust storm on Mars cut off its solar energy source and even after the sky cleared up, it never woke up again. Curiosity, the newest Mars rover on the planet, still worked great, but a recent glitch makes its handlers scratch their heads.

In a new update from NASA, the Curiosity team reveals that the robber has performed well until he “forgets” some of his own positioning information. For the time being, the robber is ‘frozen’ until technicians can restore it to a functional state.

Robots like the Curiosity rover are not like people when it comes to moving their limbs. Machines such as the Mars rover must store the position of their own limbs and instruments and use that information to decide how to move when a new command arrives. If the robber somehow forgets all information regarding his position and orientation, it will refuse to move to prevent damage to himself.

NASA explains:

Halfway through the last series of activities, Curiosity lost its orientation. Some knowledge of his attitude was not entirely correct, so it could not make the essential safety assessment. Thus, Curiosity stopped moving, froze in place until its knowledge of its orientation could be restored.

The good news is that the robber still communicates with his handlers back on earth. With this connection still active, the rover team can restore its posture information and then test it to ensure that it can move safely. At the same time, the team wants to find out exactly why this problem arose in the first place, so it seems that the Curiosity team is waiting for busy days.

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

.

