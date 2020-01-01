advertisement

2019 was a big year for NASA. The space agency spent the year studying up close asteroids, preparing missions to be launched to Mars soon, and working out plans for the Artemis missions that will bring astronauts to the lunar surface. 2020? Well, it’s probably getting bigger.

NASA is really, really excited about all the things it has planned for the coming year, and it has taken time to prepare a bit of a hype video to get the rest of us excited too. NASA offers us a preview of all major missions, milestones and new projects that will kick off the decade in just three minutes.

“Launching Americans from America, sending a new robber to Mars and continuing to prepare for human missions to the moon are just some of the things that NASA has planned for 2020,” says NASA.

advertisement

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mB1nAzriqRQ [/ embed]

Of the many seriously amazing things that NASA is teasing here, the entire “launch of US astronauts” is one of the biggest. NASA believed that the Commercial Crew program would have already produced results right now, and the fact that both Boeing and SpaceX do not yet have to deliver a manned launch vehicle is a major drawback for the space agency.

Boeing’s Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon projects are certainly coming along, but they still have to reach the finish. A glitch in the automated clock of the Starliner spacecraft during a test flight recently prevented it from reaching and docking the international space station ISS.

Earlier this year, a Crew Dragon capsule exploded during a static test. Both unfortunate realities have reduced the timeline for the Commercial Crew program, but NASA is hopeful that 2020 will be the year in which everything comes together.

Image source: NASA

.

advertisement