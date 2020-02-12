advertisement

We are less than two months from 2020 and have already overcome a number of viral challenges. Why the hell not?

The first time came the “new flex challenge”, which was standing face down on the floor without using your hands or rolling on your side (which apparently was much more difficult than it was sounds). Now, just a month later, another challenge has conquered the Internet: the “broom challenge”.

advertisement

The challenge went viral after someone claimed that NASA said February 10 was “the only day a broom can get up on its own due to its attraction.” Disclaimer: This was not true and NASA cleared the record pretty quickly.

NASA’s statement can be seen below:

In the video published on NASA’s official Twitter page, a man – astronaut Alvin Drew – can be seen how he positions a broom to stand up on its own.

Scientist Sarah Noble faces the camera and asks, “Did you challenge the broomstick yesterday?” Then she pauses before saying, “Well, it turns out you can do it again today.” Drew adds added: “It’s just physics. ‘

NASA has given the video a title:

Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble responded to the #BroomstickChallenge and showed that the basics of physics work every day of the year – and not just on February 10th.

It all came about after a tweet went viral in which someone claimed the broom challenge couldn’t be successfully completed until February 10th – which obviously resulted in thousands of people trying to get a broom to stand up in their kitchen for themselves stand.

In this tweet, NASA claimed that “gravity” was the reason why the challenge could only be performed on that particular day, but as we just saw, it tore this theory apart pretty quickly.

Not before people faced their own challenges:

While NASA did not explicitly say why brooms are able to assert themselves this way, CNN provided a fairly thorough explanation of why the seemingly magical phenomenon occurs.

According to the press release, it has nothing to do with Earth’s gravitational pull on any given day. It also has nothing to do with the spring equinox (another day of the year when this “magic” is supposed to happen).

The explanation continued:

Instead, it’s all about balance. The focus is low on a broom and is just above the bristles. So if you can position the bristles like a tripod, your broom will stand up all year round.

Well there you have it. Who knew that NASA had time to take a break from all of the science and get involved in viral challenges?

advertisement