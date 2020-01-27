advertisement

NASA plans to bring Mars monsters back to Earth – and they’re looking for someone to lead the mission.

The Mars Sample Return (MSR) program, which will take place in the coming decade, aims to collect samples of Mars rock, soil and atmosphere for analysis and testing on Earth.

NASA has previously sent several robbers to Mars, but no program or robot has ever been able to return monsters that could give researchers new insights into the Red Planet.

Proposals for this specific MSR program – implemented in collaboration with the European Space Agency – have been in the works for years. Now it is finally taking shape and needs a director.

The vacancy for the MSR Program Director, posted on the US government job site, offers an annual salary of up to $ 188,066. The Director will be responsible for overseeing the entire program – from the early planning phases of mission formulation, through design and development to the final launch and mission.

Applicants must have experience with the implementation of space programs and have a bachelor’s degree in a relevant scientific field. The job will be based in Washington, DC, and applications close on February 5.

Bringing Mars to Earth

NASA has so far sent four robbers to Mars, which are equipped with a series of instruments that can test the earth, climate, atmosphere and much more. The robbers have sent back incredible data and photos from Mars that have helped to unravel the secrets of the planet – but there is only so much that a compact robber can do.

Bringing samples back to Earth for further analysis and testing is “the next logical step in Mars’ robot exploration,” the ESA said on its website.

The MSR project consists of three separate launches: sample collection, collection and flight home.

The first step is NASA’s long-awaited Mars 2020 mission, which will be launched in July from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The robber – whose name will be determined and announced in March – will land on Mars in February 2021, where he will look for signs of ancient life, study weather sciences, and perform tests.

It is crucial that it also stores a number of specimens in small pin-sized buses and places them in “strategic areas” on the Mars surface, according to the ESA site.

The following is what the ESA calls an “interplanetary treasure hunt”. An ESA wanderer travels across the planet to collect the monsters and then store them in a basketball-sized container to be launched into the orbit of Mars.

The third and final step involves sending an ESA spacecraft to capture the sample container and bring it back to Earth.

“Just like the return of moonstones to Earth, returning monsters from Mars will be a defining moment in space exploration,” the ESA said in a press release last May.

“Bringing samples back to Earth will facilitate studies that are simply not possible in miniaturized rover laboratories – no matter how advanced – and, perhaps more importantly, will allow future discoveries as analytical techniques improve over time.”

