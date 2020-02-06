advertisement

When you try to solve something, it helps to have that thing right in front of you. That is often not possible for NASA engineers, and if something goes wrong with a rover, satellite or space probe, they have to figure out the problem and tell high-tech machines what to do to make themselves good again. It is a difficult process, but NASA has become pretty good at it over the years.

The latest example of those incredible skills came this week when the outdated Voyager 2 probe began to do a little, well, oddly. The spacecraft failed to perform a maneuver as planned and the glitch caused the spacecraft’s error detection software and alerted NASA that something went wrong.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 2 is billions of miles away from the Earth, meaning that orders from NASA need some time to arrive at their destination. With the error detection software that disabled Voyager 2’s scientific instruments, NASA technicians came into action and started to find out what went wrong.

advertisement

In its previous update, NASA explained that it had successfully shut down one of the working systems and could even restart some of the closed science tools. No new data has yet been collected, but in the most recent update it appears that this has changed.

“Mission operators report that Voyager 2 remains stable and that communication between the Earth and the spacecraft is good,” NASA explains in a new update on February 5. “The spacecraft has resumed the collection of scientific data and the scientific teams are now evaluating the health of the instruments after their short shutdown.”

That is clearly great news, but it is also a reminder of how incredible the technology of Voyager 2 is. We are talking about a machine built in the 1970s that is still in use and returns valuable data as it escapes our solar system and flies into the face of the unknown.

Image source: NASA / JPL

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and appeared on USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

.

advertisement