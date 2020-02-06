advertisement

MOSCOW, RUSSIA. (AP) – NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who spent almost eleven months in orbit on a longest space flight from a woman, landed safely in Kazakhstan on Thursday with two of her crew from the International Space Station.

The Soyuz capsule, which Koch transported with station commander Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency and the Russian space organization Roscosmos ’Alexander Skvortsov, landed southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 3:12 p.m. (0912 GMT).

Koch completed a 328-day mission on her first space flight, offering researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-term spaceflight on a woman. The study is important as NASA plans to return to the moon and prepare for human exploration of Mars as part of the Artemis program.

Koch smiled and gave a thumbs up as the rescue team helped her get out of the capsule and put her on a chair next to her crew members for a quick follow-up. Russian space officials said they were in good shape.

Koch, who grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and now lives with her husband Bob near the Gulf of Mexico in Galveston, Texas, told The Associated Press last month that attending the first all-female spacewalk was the culmination from was their mission.

Koch said she and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir really appreciated that the October 18 spacewalk “could serve as inspiration for future space explorers.”

Parmitano and Skvortsov spent 201 days in space.

After preliminary medical examinations, the crew of Russian helicopters is flown to the city of Karaganda in Kazakhstan. Koch and Parmitano then board a NASA plane to Cologne, where Parmitano is greeted by European space officials before Koch flies to Houston.

Skvortsov is flown to the Star City Cosmonaut Training Center outside Moscow.

