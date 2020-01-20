advertisement

NASA and the NOAA have both found that the hottest ever recorded has been recorded in the last decade. New data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show that the global annual temperature has risen by an average of 0.07 degrees Celsius per decade since 1880 and more than double since 1981. What this means is clear: our planet is becoming hotter despite what deniers want to believe.

According to Gavin Schmidt, the director of NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, every decade since the 1960s has been warmer than the previous decade, and not just a little. The NOAA has a graph of the 10 hottest years from 1880 to 2019 and all 10 are in my own life. The hottest year was 2016, followed by 2019.

The temperature of the ocean in 2019 was also the highest ever recorded, and this makes the ocean acid while also raising sea levels and causing extreme weather. A study in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences found record-high sea temperatures in 2019 and evidence that our oceans are warming up rapidly. One of the study’s authors, John Abraham, who is a professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, says that “the rate of warming has increased by about 500% since the late 1980s.” , “Unless we do something important and fast, it’s really terrible news.”

“The amount of heat we’ve put into the oceans in the last 25 years is equivalent to 3.6 billion Hiroshima atomic bomb explosions.” – Cheng Cheng, associate professor at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics in Beijing

Warmer oceans are also endangering coastal communities around the world by expanding and melting ice, raising sea levels. In Louisiana, sea level around the coast is up to 24 centimeters higher than in 1950. New Orleans is experiencing one of the highest rates of sea level rise in the world, and Louisiana is already losing about 25 square miles of land per decade as a result of sea level rise. The sea level around the Grand Isle has also risen by 24 inches since 1950. Isle de Jean Charles made the news in 2016 as he lost 98% of his land and became the disappearing island of Louisiana. Residents of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe lived on the island and received a $ 52 million resettlement fund from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the Natural Disaster Resiliency Competition to help housing for about 400 tribesmen living at the now sunken island. This was a few years ago.

“This is not a political issue,” John Abraham told NBC News. “This is a scientific problem and our measurements tell us that this is a problem and that we must take action.” Unfortunately, it is also a political problem – until our world leaders stop listening to fossil fuel lobbyists and climate deniers, until they stop making decisions that harm our planet instead of making choices that can help, science can do so much . Fossil-funded bureaucracy leads to a red planet.

