While the rise in temperature appears to be low in terms of daily weather, climate experts can even say that a small amount of warmer average temperatures can change weather behavior and have more serious consequences that may not be reversed as the trend progresses.

The amount of heat in the ocean was also the highest ever measured in 2019. The oceans absorb heat and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which increases the temperature, acidifies the water and threatens marine life in many areas.

Deke Arndt, head of the global monitoring department of the NOAA’s national environmental information centers, said sea temperature is an important measure of general trends, as around 90% of the warming in the atmosphere is transferred to the ocean.

The melting of the sea ice continued in the past year and caused a significant decline. The 2019 numbers show the second smallest coverage ever recorded in both the Arctic and the Antarctic.

Record-breaking average land temperatures prevailed in several parts of the world, including Australia, where high temperatures and droughts caused by climate change exacerbated the devastating wildfires. Record highs have also been recorded in parts of Central Europe, Asia and southern Africa, including the island of Madagascar, New Zealand, Alaska, Mexico and eastern South America.

“We are experiencing the effects of global warming literally in real time,” said Noah Diffenbaugh, a senior fellow at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, before the publication A Decade in which our understanding of climate change has grown in many ways. “

Diffenbaugh said that while a decade is more of a human measure of time and somewhat arbitrary in climate science, the long-term trend confirms this despite fluctuations from year to year or in previous decades.

“Global warming continues and is very different from the noise of the global climate system,” he said.

From the past ten years, 2014-2018 were rated as the five warmest years ever. In the United States, Alaska, Georgia, and North Carolina had the highest registered average temperatures with overall above-average temperatures in most parts of the country.

A separate analysis by the nonprofit organization Berkeley Earth showed that 2019 was the second warmest year on earth since 1850. This report found that global long-term average temperature will increase by an average of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit – or 1.5 degrees Celsius – by 2035.

This report says

“The increasing amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere due to human activities is the direct cause of this recent global warming.”

