With so many high-tech hardware at its disposal, it’s easy to forget that some of NASA’s most impressive machines are aging quickly. The Spitzer Space Telescope is one of those machines and after more than 16 long years in space, the trusted spacecraft is now finally retiring.

NASA announced on Thursday that Spitzer was officially placed in safe mode, effectively stopping all scientific observations. This was the final step towards the dismantling of the spacecraft and Joseph Hunt, project manager at Spitzer, made the final statement that the mission had been completed.

The Spitzer mission was originally planned to last around 2.5 years with the possibility of extending it to five years. When it became clear that Spitzer was still able to offer stunning glimpses of distant objects in space, NASA continued to expand the mission. The only reason why the Spitzer project is now coming to an end is that it has drifted so far away from the earth that it is difficult to keep the spacecraft switched on.

Spitzer is not about the earth, but rather about the sun. It travels on a path similar to the earth, but it does not move that fast, which means that the earth constantly passes it by. This was not a problem for years, because Spitzer could make his observations and then point his antenna to the earth to send his data home.

Today, however, the spacecraft is so far away from Earth that it has very little time to send data before it has to turn back and collect energy from sunlight on its solar panels. Now that the efficiency was almost zero, NASA decided it was finally time to unplug the power cord and let Spitzer rest in cosmic rest.

