advertisement

The Mars 2020 mission from NASA will certainly be one for the record books. The robber sent to the Red Planet is capable of performing tasks that no other machine on Mars can perform, meaning that many years of exciting discoveries lie ahead.

However, one of the most exciting things that the Mars 2020 rover will do during its mission will only pay off much later. The robber collects samples from the bottom of Mars that will eventually bring NASA back to Earth for personal study, and that will be truly incredible.

In a new video posted by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, we get a glimpse into the ongoing construction of the Mars 2020 rover and an in-depth look at the systems that allow it to collect and prepare soil samples to be picked by subsequent missions.

advertisement

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PVjj0PEPMA [/ embed]

The rover will take the samples from different locations on the surface and, once he has collected enough, place them on one location. Later missions arrive at the drop-off location, prepare the monsters for a journey back to Earth and launch them into space. Meanwhile, a launch in 2026 will send a new Mars orbiter to the planet where he will actually pick up the monsters and shoot them at Earth.

It is an incredibly complex and complicated plan, but NASA and the European Space Agency are convinced that it can be achieved. If they manage, scientists on Earth will finally get the chance to personally study Mars surface material, and that can mean even more exciting secrets awaiting unlocking.

The Mars 2020 mission officially starts this summer with the launch of the Mars 2020 rover. It will arrive on Mars at the beginning of 2021 and then the fun will really begin.

Image source: NASA / JPL

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and appeared on USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

.

advertisement