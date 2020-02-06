advertisement

Every astronaut who has the privilege of traveling to the ISS International Space Station etches his name forever in the history books. Inevitably some stamp their names in more places than others, and Christina Koch from NASA certainly falls in the latter category.

The seasoned space traveler just returned to Earth, along with fellow scientists Alexander Skvortsov from Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency. During her longer stay in space, Koch took part in a number of new initiatives and even became part of the first fully female space walk in history.

Koch’s list of achievements is long. It contains records for the longest single space flight ever for a woman, as well as the aforementioned fully female space walk that was delayed months ago. Her 328-day journey into space also places her in the number two position for the longest single space flight by an American astronaut, male or female.

NASA offers some additional, impressive statistics:

To support NASA’s goals for future human landings on the moon, Koch completed 5,248 orbits of the Earth and a journey of 139 million miles, roughly the equivalent of 291 journeys to the moon and back. She ran six space walks for 11 months on a runway, including the first three fully female space walks, and spent 42 hours and 15 minutes outside the station. She witnessed the arrival of about ten visiting spacecraft and the departure of another dozen.

That is a lot of work for one person during her very first trip to the space station, but Koch did it all with flying colors. Now that Koch and her fellow travelers have returned to Earth, they are subjected to a series of health tests and measures to ensure that they live in the Earth again.

With everything that Koch has already achieved, we expect to see much more from her in the future, as NASA continues to plan for the return of people to the moon and possibly beyond.

Image source: NASA

