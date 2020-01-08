advertisement

NASA and Boeing had big plans to end 2019 with a blast. The Starliner from Boeing, one of the stars of the Commercial Crew program from NASA, would leave for the international space station ISS, dock and then return to Earth. It would have been a huge milestone, which would show that Boeing’s crew capsule was able to drag people to space and safely bring them back to the ground.

Unfortunately that did not happen. A “glitch” in the spacecraft’s timer made it believe it was further in the mission than it really was, leading to wasted fuel and forcing NASA to scrub the journey and get Starliner back on Earth without landing its destination to achieve. Now Boeing and NASA want to know exactly what went wrong.

As SpaceNews reports, NASA and Boeing will work together to fathom the strange “anomaly” that led to the spacecraft no longer running in sync with its own mission timer. The glitch forced the mission to end prematurely, but NASA and Boeing both claim that if people had been aboard the spacecraft, they could have easily corrected the problem and the mission would have continued without a hiccup.

advertisement

Nevertheless, when you test a spaceship that should transport human astronauts, any shortcoming is potentially serious and NASA and Boeing both want to be sure that this will not be a problem in the future.

NASA and Boeing reportedly focus on the spacecraft’s timer and software to determine how the two were no longer synchronized. The teams will also evaluate how the spacecraft performed in other aspects of its flight.

NASA still has to log out of Starliner before it allows human passengers to travel in it, and as you can imagine, that means that a number of pretty strict criteria must be met. It is currently unclear whether NASA will ask Boeing to conduct another unmanned launch and docking attempt, or whether it will be satisfied with the results of the investigation and will Starliner move towards real crew flight scenarios rather than later to allow.

Image source: NASA / Bill Ingalls

. [TagsToTranslate] Boeing

advertisement