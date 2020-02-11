advertisement

Love island’s Nas majeed and Eva Zapico spoke after they left the villa.

TWO couples got the ax in last night’s episode with Nas and Eva leaving alongside Rebecca Gormley and Jordan Waobikeze.

Sunday evening, viewers opened to vote for their favorite of the current official couples.

In the public poll, Jordan & Rebecca AND Nas & Eva received the least votes. The two couples were therefore rejected Love Island 2020 Monday evening.

Nas’ departure followed him by coupling with Casa Amor Islander Eva instead of re-coupling with Demi Jones.

Nas and Eva chat.

Speaking today after leaving the villa, Nas said of Demi: “She’s an adorable, adorable girl. I really respect her. In such a short time, we’ve gone through quite a few decisions. high stake, strong emotion and she was really considerate, I can not blame her.

“Upon entering Casa Amor, she was in the foreground of my mind the first day. But yes, out of sight, out of mind. When you have a real connection with someone else, it is impossible to “ignore that. I really had to go with my heart over my head.”

Nas went on to say that he had no regrets about partnering with Eva.

He explained, “The only thing I would do differently is not to kiss Eva the first night in the main villa. In my defense, Eva and I were talking under the covers, when it was clear, I think Demi supposed that we kiss, which is when she got angry.

“But we actually tried to be a little more respectful and to try to kiss each other silently, when the lights were out … out of sight, you couldn’t hear us. But at the same time, explain that Demi was always a kick in the teeth. So I’m going to raise my hands, I’m sorry. “

Regarding the potential for him and Eva as an outside couple, Nas said, “The fact that she is affectionate with me is really encouraging. There is no real pressure at this point.

Demi and Nas speak.

“We come from similar regions at home, we get along like a house on fire. It would fit very well with my friends … I feel like it is the feminine version of me.

“She just prepared it, the jokes, it’s really nice, we bounce back, it’s not crazy all the time. I’m excited to see what the future holds. The goal of Love Island is to find someone you have a real connection with. “

Meanwhile, Eva said of her stint in the series: “I would not have done anything different. I think everything I did was authentic. I said that leaving for Nas was a risk , especially with the Demi situation, and I remember saying, “With risk comes reward.

“We were kicked out, but at least I left with Nas. We have a real connection and we get along so well. I’m excited to see where things are going. I have no regrets. I followed my heart at the end of the day.”

Saying that she saw a future with Nas, Eva added: “I want to slow things down because being together 24/7, I seem to have known him for three years and it’s been a week!

Eva

“I don’t want to rush things too much, but I wouldn’t be with him the way I am if I didn’t see something, so I see a future with him.”

Along with Rebecca & Jordan and Nas & Eva, the other couple in the last three were Jess & Ched.

Love Island 2020 continues every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

Spin-off After Sun will be broadcast live at 10 p.m. on ITV2 on Monday evening with host Laura Whitmore.

