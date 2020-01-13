advertisement

New York rap veteran Nas“My daughter is looking to go viral. The hip-hop artist’s mini-me recently connected to the Internet to discuss the possibility of creating her own YouTube channel.

Key facts: Last weekend, Destiny Jones contacted Instagram to share her possible new adventure and asked fans to weigh in on the content she should be creating.

@Lipmatic “Sunrise In Harlem” brilliant. (If I stop being lazy and start a YouTube channel, which video would you like to see?)

A message shared by Destiny Jones (@iamdestinyjones) on January 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. PST

The Nikes on my feet keep my figure complete.

A post shared by Destiny Jones (@iamdestinyjones) January 9, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. PST

On a related note: Recently, Destiny has blessed social media with a cool and relaxing new look in new equipment.

funny day sunday

A post shared by Destiny Jones (@iamdestinyjones) January 5, 2020 at 4:18 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: A few days ago, Destiny reflected on its 2019 and welcomed the new year.

Thanks for the trip 2019 #HappyNewYears

A post shared by Destiny Jones (@iamdestinyjones) on December 31, 2019 at 11:17 p.m. PST

Before you leave: Destiny recently uploaded a slideshow of family moments for the masses.

I have had such an incredible and positive year of growth, love and laughter! So excited for the rest !!! 2020 I’m ready for you !!!

A post shared by Destiny Jones (@iamdestinyjones) December 30, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. PST

