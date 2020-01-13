New York rap veteran Nas“My daughter is looking to go viral. The hip-hop artist’s mini-me recently connected to the Internet to discuss the possibility of creating her own YouTube channel.
Key facts: Last weekend, Destiny Jones contacted Instagram to share her possible new adventure and asked fans to weigh in on the content she should be creating.
@Lipmatic “Sunrise In Harlem” brilliant. (If I stop being lazy and start a YouTube channel, which video would you like to see?)
The Nikes on my feet keep my figure complete.
On a related note: Recently, Destiny has blessed social media with a cool and relaxing new look in new equipment.
funny day sunday
Wait, there is more: A few days ago, Destiny reflected on its 2019 and welcomed the new year.
Thanks for the trip 2019 #HappyNewYears
Before you leave: Destiny recently uploaded a slideshow of family moments for the masses.
I have had such an incredible and positive year of growth, love and laughter! So excited for the rest !!! 2020 I’m ready for you !!!
