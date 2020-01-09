advertisement

It doesn’t matter whether the parliamentary elections are scheduled for next week, the week after, or April or May: Campaign 2020 is already underway.

TDs and candidates have increased their ad plans to an electoral pace of three or more tapping sessions per day. Last-minute optimizations and changes to tickets were made, and even the stationary business at Leinster House was emptied earlier this week by TDs and party officials.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin meet on Thursday evening to discuss the election date and the conclusion of the trust and supply agreement, in which Fianna Fáil has supported the minority government led by Fine Gael for almost four years.

Martin has suggested that the couple arrange an election date in April or May, and Varadkar has disagreed that he will be ready if Fianna Fáil’s leader agrees to a list of requests that he probably knows are politically impossible agree.

The government can no longer command a majority in the Dáil, despite Fianna Fáil’s abstention, and Varadkar has asked that Martin’s party actually support the government in such votes instead of sitting on their hands – a request Martin has already announced do not grant.

On Thursday afternoon after a cabinet meeting in Marino, Dublin, the Taoiseach eased the pressure on Martin somewhat and said he believed the government could continue to work even if Fianna Fáil continued to abstain.

He was asked on three occasions to say whether the Dáil would come back next week after the Christmas break, but could not say if that would be the case. The only thing that prevents the Dáil from returning next week is the Taoiseach, which secures a dissolution of President Michael D Higgins, but Varadkar has not been able to confirm whether TDs would actually return to the Leinster House.

In the absence of agreement between the leaders of the two main parties, who are about to compete in a contest for Taoiseach, the 32nd Dáil breathes his last breath.

The final round of the tournament between the two partners for trust and care, if an appointment is not made, could prove to be a mere mechanism for Varadkar and Martin to tell voters during the election campaign that they have made serious efforts to Dáil keep alive.

At his post-cabinet press conference, Varadkar also addressed the possibility of contacting smaller parties to see if they would prolong his government’s life, but Labor leader Brendan Howlin called for an immediate general election within an hour.

Others will likely follow Howlin’s example, if not what the group of rural independent TDs set out on Thursday. Three members of the group – Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins and Michael Healy-Rae – plan to file a motion of no confidence against Minister of Health Simon Harris in early February.

Instead of strengthening Varadkar’s position, the motion of no confidence against Harris shows that the smaller factions are more likely to compete for loans to end his government.

The possibilities for the Taoiseach narrow if he and Martin fail to reach an agreement. He can run for election at his own discretion in the coming days, possibly as early as the next week, or he can stagger and be at the mercy of a Dáil who is beyond his control.

If he doesn’t lose a vote of confidence, he may even be in a politically disgraceful position to rely on Ceann Comhairle’s pivotal vote to survive.

Since taking over the leadership of Fine Gael in 2017, Varadkar has repeatedly refrained from holding elections. The last occasion was last November after the revised Brexit deal with Boris Johnson but before Johnson’s sweeping victory in the British general election was closed.

At the time, Varadkar said three quarters of his faction wanted him to call an election, but he held back. As with all other occasions, he resisted such pressure. Varadkar then had the power to both hold elections and stay in government buildings thanks to the trust and supply agreement.

If there is no agreement with Martin, he only has the authority to hold elections.

He would be powerless to stop a Dáil who will be forced to collapse his government in the election campaign.

