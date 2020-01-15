advertisement

Former Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) treasurer Narinder Batra announced on Wednesday that he is distancing himself from the current group of officials.

In a statement, Batra stated that decisions had been taken unilaterally by two officials and that accounting changes had been made to serve their interests.

Batra, who is also President of the Indian Olympic Association, has targeted acting DDCA President Rakesh Bansal and (suspended) Secretary Vinod Tihara.

advertisement

Bansal is under investigation for suspected financial corruption and Tihara has been suspended for activities against associations. Experienced DDCA member Ravinder Manchanda was also “unmasked” by Batra for standing on the side of the two unpopular officials.

READ|

Black day for DDCA as a violence march of the general assembly

Strong exception

In a letter to the officials, Batra said, “You three came to my office about two weeks ago to meet me, and certain decisions were made in the interest of good governance in DDCA and should be implemented immediately.”

Batra wrote: “I have been informed that the staff of the accounting department in DDCA have been completely changed to suit personal needs.”

Batra’s statement was the confirmation of complaints by the DDCA joint secretary, Rajan Manchanda, about the functioning of the DDCA after Rajat Sharma’s resignation as president of the association.

Sharma had made a strict exception to coterie on the association’s Apex Council, which pushed for contracts with certain officials and pressure to interfere in selection issues.

READ|

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Complete schedule, matches, teams, groups, date, time and venues

“Stop using my name”

“I have stayed away from DDCA since 2013 and you three came to me about two weeks after the President resigned. In the interest of the institution, I decided to intervene,” said Batra.

After Batra discovered how it worked, he insisted, “Now considering your behavior above and anticipating what will happen on the side of good governance and transparency, I ask all three of you to leave me alone and from now on not to come to me any problem because I don’t want to get involved in matters that lack clarity and transparency. “

Batra warned them: “All of you are asked to stop using my name to support someone or you, I am only with people who honestly and really want to follow good governance and transparency and work for the institution and athletes. “

Batra concluded: “Ultimately, I believe that DDCA really needed Mr. Rajat Sharma as an honest and tough administrator.”

advertisement