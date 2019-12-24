advertisement

(Bloomberg) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says it will begin building a comprehensive identity database for all those living in India amid growing public unrest over the administration’s move to grant citizenship to undocumented migrants. based on religion.

The plan to create a National Population Register has been criticized by the opposition as a precursor to citizen registration across the country that, along with a new citizenship law, is running angry protests across India.

The census and national census are a repeat of a 2010 exercise to rank residents and will not require respondents to submit any proof of identity, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, told. reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The government has allocated 130 billion rupees ($ 1.8 billion) to the census, which will be part of India’s census exercise to be conducted between April to September 2020, the minister said.

“The plan will help the government achieve benefits for the targeted beneficiaries,” Javadekar said. “It’s self-declaration, no documents, evidence or biometrics will be required because we trust people.”

His comments come as tens of thousands of people across India are protesting the new law banning undocumented Muslims from three neighboring nations from seeking Indian citizenship while allowing people of other faiths to do so. Taken together, the citizenship register and the new law are seen as a way for Modi’s Hindu nationalist government to discriminate against India’s Muslim minority.

Despite widespread protests, the government has dropped its heels and “is pushing their fortunes as far as they can because they know they can receive political dividends in the short term. They are not bothered by political protests,” Neelanjan Sircar said. Assistant Professor at Ashoka University and Visiting Senior Professor at the Policy Research Center. The polarizing move may have been made keeping in mind the state elections due to Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal next year, he said.

While Javadekar on Tuesday denied any link between the two processes, in July 2014 Kiren Rijiju, the then new home minister in Modi’s cabinet, had told Parliament that the government had decided to create a citizen register based on information gathered under the exercise NPR. The National Population Registry, which is linked to India’s census exercise, is the first step towards a nationwide census, according to a government statement by the previous Congress-led government in 2012.

Although the details of the links are not immediately clear, opposition-ruled states including Kerala and West Bengal have stopped all work on the census, citing a possibility that NPR data could be used for a citizen’s registry.

The Kerala government issued a notice on Friday saying work on the registry was being considered “catching up with the general public” behind the national register of citizens and the newly amended Citizenship Act, news reports said.

