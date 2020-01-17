advertisement

A major Leicester road was closed this afternoon after a Mercedes caught fire.

No one was injured in the Narborough Road incident, which was reported at around 12:20 p.m. and led to the police closing the north side of the road completely while a rescue and rescue team from Leicestershire was fighting the flames.

advertisement

The car on fire on Narborough Road earlier in the day

(Image: Daimion Wrobel)

Firefighters left within 40 minutes and a lane near the junction with Fullhurst Avenue remained closed while police waited for contractors to remove the burned vehicle, which was completely destroyed in the fire. .

We want you to be able to receive your news when and how you want it.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, things to do with children, shopping and homes for sale.

.

advertisement