BRISBANE, Australia – Naomi Osaka went through a long training session in her opening game at Brisbane International, just two weeks before defending her Australia Open title.

Osaka defeated the Greek Maria Sakkari on Tuesday 6: 2, 6: 7 (4) and 6: 3.

The two-time Grand Slam champion and former number 1 in the world took more than two hours and had 16 aces to beat Saqqari.

In other games, Madison Keys beat Czech qualification Maria Bouzkova 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday. In the second round, Keys meets local favorite Samantha Stosur.

“Sam is always tough,” said Keys. “I think she hit me every time we played. It’s also difficult to play someone who plays at home and has the audience and all that.”

Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova had previously beaten the tournament 6: 4, 2: 6, 6: 3 against American Sloane Stephens, who won the US Open in 2017.

Samsonova will meet the winner of the game on Tuesday evening between two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Wildcard participant Maria Sharapova should also play her opening game against American qualification Jennifer Brady.

