The tennis player Naomi Osaka, who was voted number 1 in the world in 2019, will be the subject of an as yet unnamed documentary series on Netflix, the streamer said on Wednesday.

In collaboration with UNINTERRUPTED and produced by Film 45, the series is directed by Garrett Bradley, who won the US documentary director’s award at Sundance 2020 for her film “Time”.

A logline for the upcoming series is:

This documentary series takes us on a journey with multiple Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who was the first Asian player to achieve number 1 in the individual ranking after taking her first Grand Slam at the 2018 US Open and the second at the Australian Open won in 2019. With unprecedented access to Osaka, the documentary offers audiences a deep insight into the life of a global tennis superstar.

Osaka became famous after defeating Serena Williams at the 2018 US Open. After winning the Australian Open 2019, she was number 1 in the world – the first Asian player to reach this ranking.

Osaka was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father. As a child, he emigrated to the USA, idolized Williams and watched her idol at the French 0pen in 1999. At the Miami Open 2018, she first competed against Williams, where she defeated her idol. Osaka repeated the result in the US Open final and won her first Grand Slam title.

Osaka had both American and Japanese citizenship, but gave it up to represent her country of birth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It was a rewarding experience to tell my story and let people in this big year to work with a team that really understands me. It will not look like a traditional sports documentary and I am very happy to share it with everyone, ”said Osaka of the upcoming series. A release date has yet to be announced.

UNINTERRUPTED is an athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter that works with athletes to tell unique human stories from their perspective.

Film 45 is an Emmy Award-winning production company dedicated to creating entertainment without a screenplay.

