Naomi Osaka suffered a 0: 6: 3 loss to world number 78, Sara Sorribes Tormo, when Spain took on the Fed Cup qualifier against Japan.

Last month, Osaka gave up her Australian Open crown when she lost to American teenager Coco Gauff in the third round. The Friday defeat was another blow in the early 2020s.

The 10th-placed Japanese lost 12 of the first 13 points on their serve on La Manga Square and dropped the opening set in just 27 minutes.

She interrupted Sorribe’s Tormos serve to take the lead 2-0 in the second set, but soon gave up that advantage and was broken on the way to a sad defeat in love.

Spanish captain Anabel Medina Garrigues said on the Fed Cup website: “We knew that Sara had the means to make it very uncomfortable for Naomi. She followed the schedule perfectly.”

Osaka showed her emotions in the last game and ended the match with a double fault.

Spain took a 2-0 lead in the draw when Carla Suarez defeated Navarro Misaki Doi 6-3 and 6-4 in the second game.

Suarez Navarro will face Osaka on Saturday if Spain needs another win to secure a place in the 12-team final, which will be held in Budapest in April.

