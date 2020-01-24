advertisement

Naomi Osaka said she was overwhelmed by the pressure to defend her Australian Open title and admitted that she had no “champion mentality” after losing to 15-year-old Coco Gauff on Friday.

The 22-year-old Japanese admitted surprisingly after a surprising 6: 3: 6: 4 defeat in the third round against the unsown American, a defeat that she had to take “very personally”.

The third seed said that she “loved” Gauff, but added, “You don’t want to lose against a 15-year-old.”

There was great interest in preparing for the second game, which was advertised as a look into the future of women’s tennis.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka knocked down a tearful Gauff in the third round of the US Open, but the teenager – the youngest player in the Melbourne draw – was vigorously avenged.

“I don’t really have the champion mentality that it has to do with someone who doesn’t play 100 percent (but still wins),” said Osaka.

“And I’ve always wanted to be like that, but I think I still have a long way to go.

“It’s just something some people are born with, and some have to have really tough tests and stuff to get it.”

Osaka, who spoke openly about her nerve problems, told reporters that she hadn’t dealt well with the “hype” that led to the game or the expectations placed on her as the defending champion.

“I feel like I’m being tested a lot. As if life is just full of tests and unfortunately for me my tests are tennis games and you see them, ”she said.

“So I just have to find a way to find my way around.

“I have a feeling that there are moments when I can handle it, and you can see it.

“Then there are moments like this when I’m overwhelmed and don’t really know what to do in the situation.”

Osaka said she was particularly disappointed because she hadn’t managed to win in front of her watching parents.

“You don’t want to lose against a 15-year-old,” said the Japanese.

“But I think that’s a reality check for me.

“The age of the opponent doesn’t matter.”

