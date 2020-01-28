advertisement

The Paris Fashion Week women’s calendar was published with an African talent front and center. Naomi Campbell’s favorite, Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize, will make his debut on the Paris runway on February 24. This marks the beginning of a week in which the South African designer and LVMH award winner Thebe Magugu is on the program.

It’s a frenzy in the fashion world that Campbell could once again support Lagos-based Ize, whom she was able to win for appearing on his runway at Arise Fashion Week in April. He also secured the model / performer Alton Mason – the first black model to run for Chanel, who has since been involved in a Louis Vuitton campaign and appeared on Abloh’s Vuitton Runway last year.

Ize, who launched men’s fashion in 2016, now designs for both genders. He bowed to consumer pressure when women bought 70% of his men’s pieces. He grew up between Vienna and Lagos, where he supported the local economy by using local weavers to make the traditional Aso Oke textile, which can be found heavily in his clothing. The designer studied in Vienna and did an internship with Bono and Ali Hewson’s Edun label in New York, which contributed to promoting trade with Africa.

Magugu, who lives in Johannesburg, said he plans to spend his money on the LVMH Prize to consolidate the foundations of his three-year label, rent a new studio, and expand his existing workforce of three. Unlike many other designers, he is not afraid of politics. A recent collection referred to the resistance movement of the Black Sash women during the apartheid era in South Africa.

Elsewhere, Kenzo will return to the ready-to-wear period from February 24 to March 3 under new creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista on February 26.

