The history of Emiliano Sala hit the soccer world in 2019, and it’s hard to believe that a year has passed since his death.

The Argentine should move to Cardiff City with a lot of money. The striker’s job was to help the Welsh club maintain their Premier League status. Tragically, he would never get the chance.

The 28-year-old disappeared across the English Channel on January 21 when the light aircraft carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared from the radar. On February 7, a rescue and recovery mission was launched, during which the body of the soccer player recovered. Ibbotson’s body was never found.

His former club Nantes was badly hit by the tragedy, and the supporters poured with emotion. They pulled back the ninth jersey Sala had worn in the club during his four seasons.

Today, the French national team celebrated the one-year anniversary of death with a touching tribute before the game against Bordeaux, another former Sala club.

Emotional stuff.

Nantes was involved in a lawsuit with Cardiff City over the fee due for Sala’s transfer, with the Welsh side refusing to pay. The case is expected to be resolved in the spring of this year.

