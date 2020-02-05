advertisement

House President Nancy Pelosi tore up President Donald Trump’s tentative speech on the state of the Union after the president ended his speech on Tuesday evening. The train came after Trump hadn’t shaken her outstretched hand at the beginning of the speech.

Pelosi and Vice President Pence (who also serves as President of the Senate) stood behind Trump as he delivered his speech. After he was done, Pence clapped when Trump nodded and talked to the crowd nearby, but Pelosi quickly set about tearing up the copy of the speech in front of her.

After Pelosi received this copy of the speech at the beginning of the nightly procedure, she held out her hand. Trump didn’t shake it, but he was already turning to Congress and may not have seen her gesture. It is worth noting that Trump also did not shake Pence’s hand.

Also read: Here is what democratic legislators sang during the State of the Union speech

During the speech, Pelosi appeared to respond visibly to Trump’s comments about her native California, and at times seemed to send messages to the Democrats to keep order.

The moment of the noise of speech lit up Twitter almost immediately. On the left, some praised her, such as Charlotte Clymer from the human rights campaign, which she called a “heroine” and a “legend”. Pelosi was disparaged on the right. Radio host Michael Savage said she had melted down in front of the world.

When asked why she tore the speech apart, Pelosi told Fox News: “Because it was polite to think about alternatives.”

The White House made a statement after the speech saying, “For such a big night, she must have behaved pretty small.”

This is not the first time that Pelosi has generated a GIF-enabled viral moment during the state of the Union. Last year she slapped Trump in the face with an expression that spawned a thousand memes.

However, it has not done everything as it did in previous years. The spokesman for the house usually begins in the evening with the words: “I have the great privilege and the special honor of introducing you to the President of the United States.”

Instead, Pelosi gave a short introduction earlier this year: “Members of Congress, the President of the United States.”

Watch Pelosis Crushing:

HOLY COW.

Nancy Pelosi just stood up behind Trump and tore up his State of the Union address to destroy #SOTU pic.twitter.com/p0paK93qX0

– Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) February 5, 2020

