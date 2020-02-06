advertisement

Interested to find out the return date of Nancy Drew episode 14 on The CW?

Let’s start things here by getting the rather sad news out of the way – after tonight’s big episode, you will see the famous evidence after a short pause. There is no new rate coming next week, and you will have to wait a while to see what comes next. How long? Think in three weeks. According to a new report by the futon critics, the series will appear on The CW on February 26th.

So why the long break? Much of it may have a thing or two to do with the nature of this story and how it is better to air in bulk. There is continuity to a number of his secrets and for this reason it makes a little more sense to air here and there without too many little breaks. It is also possible that production may take a little longer to improve some of the remaining episodes. Today’s episode was the end of the original 13 episode order. From our perspective, it is probably the right time to take a short break.

advertisement

From a thematic perspective, we don’t expect too much to be different when the series comes back. We largely expect the same collection of intelligent secrets and interesting twists that we’ve seen before. Let’s not forget about the supernatural elements either, as the authors are also pretty good at leaning into them.

Similar news – Be sure to get more Nancy Drew news right now!

What do you want to see in Nancy Drew’s episode 14?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay the moment you want to get a different look at the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

advertisement