Manning Center office building in downtown Calgary on Monday July 23, 2018. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Preston Manning is retiring from the conservative think tank he founded in 2005 – and the center bearing his name is planning to rebrand as a result.

The founder of the Federal Reform Party, now 77, is stepping down from the Calgary-based Manning Center board later this year. When he retires, the Manning Center will remove his name from their building and all their events.

In a news release, the center says they are looking online for ideas on what its new name should be.

They say that despite the rebranding, the purpose of the organization, declared online as a supporter of conservatism in Canada “is by networking best practices and ideas related to limited government, free enterprise, individual responsibility and a more civil society. powerful, “will remain the same.

Past Manning Center activities include providing training to conservative politicians and conducting advocacy by following and publishing data for the city council.

In 2018, the center laid off half of its permanent staff and put part of the building in its center for rent after focusing on moving away from advocacy and toward holding more conferences.

Manning Center officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

