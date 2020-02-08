advertisement

OTTAWA – The conservative leadership race is underway and the deadline to register as a candidate and meet the first round of demands is February 27.

These candidates have been approved by the party, meaning they have met the early stages of financial commitment and required signatures:

– Peter MacKay: The 54-year-old lawyer served as a Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2015 representing filming in Nova Scotia. In 2003, he became leader of the Conservative Progressive party and was an aide in joining the Canadian Alliance to form the current Conservative party in 2004. He continued to serve three cabinet positions in subsequent Conservative governments. He left politics to resume his legal career. He lives in Toronto with his wife, human rights defender Nazanin Afshin-Jam, and their three children.

– Erin O’Toole: At 47, O’Toole is currently in his third term as an MP, having left the private sector for politics to win a 2012 Toronto constituency election race in Toronto. Durham. He served as Minister of Veterans Affairs in the last Conservative government, a position he took part in thanks to his earlier career in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He ran for the party leadership in 2017, finishing third. He is married to event planner Rebecca O’Toole and they have three children.

These candidates are currently trying to meet these requirements:

– Richard Decarie: former radio talk show host and political aide under former Conservative leader Stephen Harper while in opposition.

– Marilyn Gladu: Conservative MP for Ontario riding Sarnia-Lambton Ontario entered politics in 2015 after decades as a professional engineer.

– Vincenzo Guzzo: cinema-cinema mogul from Quebec who also performs on the reality TV program “Dragons” Den.

– Rudy Husny: longtime operative in Quebec, for the Conservative party, who also worked in the international trade portfolio for the Conservatives during the government.

– Jim Karahalios: Ontario lawyer, fought in that province to get carbon tax from the platform of former PC Party leader Patrick Brown.

– Leslyn Lewis: Toronto-based lawyer active in a number of community causes.

– Rick Peterson: Alberta businessman, candidate in the 2017 leadership campaign.

– Aron Seal: former policy director for two conservative cabinet ministers.

– Bobby Singh: Conservative entrepreneur and candidate in the 2019 election in the Scarborough-Rouge Park riding.

– Derek Sloan: Conservative MP for the Ontario riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

In addition, John Williamson, a Conservative MP and former national director of the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation, has said he is considering an offer.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

