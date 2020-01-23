advertisement

OTTAWA – The conservative leadership race is underway and the deadline to register as a candidate and meet the first round of demands is February 27th.

These candidates have officially stated that they intend to run:

– Richard Decarie: political aide under former Conservative leader Stephen Harper while in opposition, helped steer Harper’s operations in Quebec.

– Marilyn Gladu: Conservative MP for Ontario riding Sarnia-Lambton, formerly a professional engineer.

– Peter MacKay: former Conservative Progressive leader, Conservative cabinet minister and longtime Nova Scotia MP who now lives in Toronto.

– Rick Peterson: Businessman in Alberta, candidate in the 2017 leadership campaign.

– Aron Seal: former policy director for two conservative cabinet ministers.

– Bobby Singh: Conservative entrepreneur and candidate in the 2019 election in the Scarborough-Rouge Park riding.

– Derek Sloan: Conservative MP for the Ontario riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Others, in alphabetical order, who are considering bids:

– Michael Chong: former Conservative cabinet minister, current Ontario MP for Wellington-Halton Hills. Ran in the 2017 race.

– Michelle Rempel Garner: Conservative MP for Calgary Nose Hill driving.

– Vincent Guzzo: cinema-cinema mogul from Quebec who also plays reality-TV program “Dragons” Den.

– Rudy Husny: longtime Quebec operative for the Conservative party and businessman.

– Erin O’Toole: former Conservative cabinet minister and current MP from riding in the Toronto area of ​​Durham. Ran in the 2017 race.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

