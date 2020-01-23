OTTAWA – The conservative leadership race is underway and the deadline to register as a candidate and meet the first round of demands is February 27th.
These candidates have officially stated that they intend to run:
– Richard Decarie: political aide under former Conservative leader Stephen Harper while in opposition, helped steer Harper’s operations in Quebec.
– Marilyn Gladu: Conservative MP for Ontario riding Sarnia-Lambton, formerly a professional engineer.
– Peter MacKay: former Conservative Progressive leader, Conservative cabinet minister and longtime Nova Scotia MP who now lives in Toronto.
– Rick Peterson: Businessman in Alberta, candidate in the 2017 leadership campaign.
– Aron Seal: former policy director for two conservative cabinet ministers.
– Bobby Singh: Conservative entrepreneur and candidate in the 2019 election in the Scarborough-Rouge Park riding.
– Derek Sloan: Conservative MP for the Ontario riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.
Others, in alphabetical order, who are considering bids:
– Michael Chong: former Conservative cabinet minister, current Ontario MP for Wellington-Halton Hills. Ran in the 2017 race.
– Michelle Rempel Garner: Conservative MP for Calgary Nose Hill driving.
– Vincent Guzzo: cinema-cinema mogul from Quebec who also plays reality-TV program “Dragons” Den.
– Rudy Husny: longtime Quebec operative for the Conservative party and businessman.
– Erin O’Toole: former Conservative cabinet minister and current MP from riding in the Toronto area of Durham. Ran in the 2017 race.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.