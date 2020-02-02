advertisement

Next week Call the Midwife, Season 9, Episode 6 will make storytelling even more emotional – and with it, more chances to delve into some characters’ pasts. We always love that with a show like this, although in this case the character with a past being explored will be a little different than you would expect.

To be exact, we’re talking about May, Shelagh and Dr. Turner’s adopted daughter. They spent a lot of time getting her used to poplar life, which is absolutely different from anything she has ever known before. What happens when someone from Hong Kong shows up? Will it be a problem for your future as a family? It’s something to think about, as elsewhere in this episode there are some emotional stories with Fred and Reggie as Valerie does her best to help an important family member. Hopefully this is less sad than what we saw at Valerie’s Gran some time ago.

CarterMatt contains the full summary of Call the Midwife, Season 9, Episode 6, with some additional news on upcoming topics:

Fred (Cliff Parisi) has bred his large zucchini for the Poplar Horticultural Show, which is scheduled for the bank holiday at the end of the month, but is sad to find that the event has been canceled.

In an attempt to restore it, Fred tries to win Violet (Annabelle Apsion) and Reggie (Daniel Laurie), but Violet refuses to help because of their many duties as city councilor and shopkeeper. Reggie, on the other hand, tries very hard to help Fred, who suddenly gets a little out of his depth and tries to arouse the interest of the locals. It is only when Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) steps in that momentum that development begins.

At the Turners, Shelagh (Laura Main) receives a call from the Hong Kong Adoption Agency, which has alarming news. Someone from May’s past has arrived in the UK and is eager to see the little girl. The Turners have to decide how to react as they hope to keep their plans to adopt them on track.

Meanwhile, Valeries (Jennifer Kirby) cousin Maureen (Juliet Oldfield) is heavily pregnant at the clinic and hopes that her baby will be born on Thursday, the same day as her father and grandfather. Even though they have passed away, she believes it connects them – only her due date is not that quick.

