The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) will transfer the first EUR 2 billion of an expected surplus of EUR 4 billion to the treasury later this year.

In its last annual review, the agency, which was founded after the financial crash to take over real estate debt from Irish banks, confirmed that it would deliver the first tranche of the surplus in the second half of 2020.

Nama was due to be dissolved in 2021 after the loan repayment for the state was completed. This has now been extended to 2025.

The final part of subordinated debt (EUR 1.06 billion) is expected to be repaid in March, paving the way for the release of half of the expected EUR 4 billion surplus to the Treasury.

Nama said it will have “paid off” all of its debt obligations by the end of 2020. At the beginning of 2009, this was EUR 31.8 billion (thereof EUR 30.2 billion in senior debt, the last of which was repaid in 2017 – three years ahead of schedule – and EUR 1.6 billion in subordinated debt).

The review shows that the agency has generated EUR 45.3 billion in 10 years of business, mainly from asset and loan sales and property rental income controlled by debtors and recipients. This includes € 1.3 billion in 2019.

In 2015, the agency was contracted to deliver 20,000 houses and apartments by 2020 to help the state cope with the housing crisis.

In this context, it is said that more than 16,800 houses were delivered directly or indirectly through Nama funds.

This included 11,700 units that were directly funded by Nama and 5,100 units that were completed at locations sold by Nama debtors or recipients that were funded by Nama asset management and / or planning-related funding and enabling construction work or legal and administrative costs to benefit.

The agency has also delivered more than 2,600 social housing units to local authorities and licensed housing associations.

In his review, Nama also reported “significant progress” in the provision of commercial office space and residential units in the Dublin Docklands Strategic Development Zone (SDZ), which, when completed, will deliver 4.2 million square meters of commercial space and 2,183 residential units over 15 original Nama units -related websites.

What about Poolbeg West SDZ?

By December 2019, less than 30 percent of Nama’s stake in the Dublin Docklands is still under construction, the other 70 percent have already been completed or sold.

The agency also found that it had started looking for an investment partner for the development – a large part of SDZ Poolbeg West, which has the potential to deliver 3,500 residential units and one million square meters of commercial space.

“(The year) 2020 will bring significant new milestones for Nama,” said newly appointed chairman Aidan Williams. Mr. Williams replaced long-time Nama Chairman Frank Daly at the end of last year.

“We will repay the rest of our subordinated debt and our private equity commitments and will start paying our balance to the Treasury in the second half of 2020,” he said.

Managing Director Brendan McDonagh said that 2019 was a successful and remarkable year for the agency, while the forecast terminal surplus rose from EUR 3.5 billion to EUR 4 billion.

