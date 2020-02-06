advertisement

Fifteen years ago, scientists discovered a cave in southern China carrying viruses almost identical to the one that killed nearly 500 people today and those that caused SARS and MERS outbreaks decades ago.

The cave, whose exact location is being kept secret, is inhabited by wild bats that have been found to carry a “rich set of SARS-related coronavirus genes,” said Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit. American that monitors wildlife diseases that can pose a pandemic risk.

Daszak said one of the 500 virus types discovered in 2004 is 96 percent similar to the new coronavirus that has infected 28,000 people and killed 560 since the outbreak began in December.

“What we are saying is that this group of viruses is a high risk,” Daszak said.

The cave was discovered as part of the team’s efforts to find SARS-like viruses in 2003 after the epidemic had been hit, Daszak explained. At the time, people believed the civets had caused the explosion, but Daszak’s team rejected the notion.

A thousand-foot-caught bat being treated for specimen collection in a cave in Guangdong Province, China.

EcoHealth Alliance

Bats expect a much higher number of zoonotic viruses than other mammals, many of which have caused human disease and outbreaks. A 2019 study warned that bats could trigger the next coronavirus epidemic in China, due to their geographical proximity to some urban hotspots. This cave, for example, is located 60 kilometers from the city of Kunming in China’s Yunnan province.

Following the SARS epidemic, the team did not find much nude in the wildlife market, Daszak said, but noticed that people “were hunting in the wild and selling directly to restaurants.” She collected faeces from bats that lived in the cave and tried them.

“We found viruses in bats that can infect human cells in a lab,” he said.

The team then tested viral strains in mice to see if they would cause a SARS-like disease. They did.

Scientists record specimen collection near bat cave, Guangdong Province, China. Scientists took samples of the batons and tested them for viruses in the lab.

EcoHealth Alliance

Finally, the team drew samples from people living near the bat caves and found that three percent of them had developed antibodies to the viruses – proving that the species could and did infect humans in the past.

“So it was a red flag,” Daszak said.

But the lack of funding prevented scientists from researching the virus now known to be a relative of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

“It’s not that we haven’t seen it interesting,” Daszak said. “It came back to the fridge because we didn’t have enough money.”

Instead, the researchers focused on strains that most closely resemble SARS and flag them as the highest risk to authorities.

The team published its results in a number of academically accredited journals, and Daszak argued that viruses would be added to the WHO’s main pathogens at high risk to human health.

After flagging viruses, the team returned to the same regions in China to interview people in rural communities and learn who was at higher risk of contact with wildlife. “We also published that information, and now if you go to some of those caves, there is a register that says don’t come in, without entry. That’s the kind of thing the government does,” he explained.

This cave, he said, has since been redeveloped but refused to process it.

“(The WHO) took it seriously. The Chinese government took it seriously,” Daszak said. China has tried to ban trade and has even stopped consuming wildlife by government banquets, which is “a big thing,” he added.

However, it is difficult to block all the ways, such as the wildlife trade, that these viruses “spill” into human populations. Behaviors like these, he explained, are “deeply cultural in our population habits. … These things go back 5,000 years of history, they are not straightforward. You can’t stop it and it goes away.”

This photo taken on January 15, 2020 shows cleaners (C) occupying the floor at a market in Beijing. – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on January 20th that it believed an animal source was the “main source” of the outbreak.

NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP

Scientists studying the current outbreak of coronavirus have not yet narrowed how the disease spread to humans. If there were sufficient funding, however, Daszak believes that further research on the strain may have made a difference in preventing or minimizing the impact of the current outbreak. The fund may have supported efforts to sequence the virus genome, test it on animal models and, depending on the results, flag it as a “high risk factor” for the relevant authorities.

“You can’t say for sure” if the current pandemic had been prevented, he stressed. “We also don’t know for sure that blocking, you know, talking to communities and trying to get this diminished contact would actually stop an explosion. But every little bit helps,” he said.

There is also not enough support or large-scale funding to fund efforts to prevent pandemics from happening in the future – a long-term but realistic effort, Daszak said.

Last year, PREDICT, a US federal program to identify wildlife viruses that could infect people was shut down by the government because of “contagion of risk bureaucrats,” according to Dennis Carroll, the former director of United States Agency for International Development Agency.

Over the past decade, the initiative had discovered more than 1,000 new viruses, including a new type of Ebola. He also trained people and created medical infrastructure in several developing countries to prepare for potential outbreaks.

USAID also funded the $ 200 million Global Virome Project, an international effort launched in 2016 to identify and catalog 99 percent of “all zoonotic viruses with pandemic / potential pandemic”.

A man draws a postcard across a street on February 5, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Flights, trains and public transport including buses, subways and ferry services have been affected for two weeks.

Getty Images

The GVP estimates there are about 1.5 million viruses present in wildlife, some of which may pose a risk to human health. The organization needs between $ 1.2 billion and $ 3.4 billion to find them – at least $ 125 million a year.

Seems like a huge number. However, CNN reported that the outbreak of coronavirus could cost China $ 60 billion in lost economic growth. After SARS broke down in 2003, about $ 40 billion was accounted for in productivity losses.

“It’s hard to keep fighting for something you don’t know when there are other things that are killing people,” said Goldstein, a UC Davis virologist who works with the GVP. “But examples like these just explain why we should continue to invest in both of these flows.”

While “it is difficult to say what will prevent an outbreak”, as authorities can figure out where and when people are coming into contact with a potentially dangerous virus, and the type of population behavior that initiates contact, “you can think about how to prevent it or how to reduce contact, “she said.

Daszak also argued that there are economic benefits to initiatives that could prevent future pandemics. “We have done an analysis on return on investment to reduce the number of outbreaks,” he said. “For every dollar you spend on this, then, you get a $ 9 return on investment. It really makes economic sense as well as good public health.”

“We need a proper concerted effort,” he said, and there may be more of a willingness to “think more strategically” after this outbreak.

“But the problem is between our vacations, within a year from now, the moment may have gone – as often happens.”

