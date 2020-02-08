advertisement

Julian Nagelsmann admits that confidence in RB Leipzig has suffered due to the recent results. However, he believes that a second place in the table before the clash with the leaders Bayern Munich could lead to the advantage of his team.

Leipzig goes into the decisive game with three wins. The latest setback is a 1-3 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup on Tuesday.

It has slipped from the top of the table and the blip is hardly an ideal preparation to compete against a formally strong Bayern team that has won six times in the league spin.

Before traveling to Allianz Arena on Sunday, Nagelsmann urged his players to revert to the style of play that was so successful at the start of the season and to insist that they face the challenge of overthrowing Bayern instead of themselves to hide from it.

“It’s no shame to say that we’re not the most confident team after the last few games,” said Nagelsmann at a press conference on Friday. “If the results and our game don’t meet expectations in 90 minutes, it happens.

“If we had won or reached the next round in the DFB Cup, we would certainly have had more confidence. But that’s no shame – we don’t have to hide.”

“I told my players that it is not bad because we are a young team, young staff and a young club. We have been relaxed most of the season, but we have been missing out lately. We have not taken enough risks . “

“Now we are the hunter again, which may be good for us. We could not win our last two league games, a defeat and a draw. Now it is our turn to win again.”

“We want to think about what we can win and not what we can lose.”

The two teams separated 1-1 at the beginning of the season when Bayern still had Niko Kovac under control.

Now Hansi Flick is at the top, and the head coach, who remains in the role until the end of the season, monitors an upswing that has led the reigning champion to storm the summit.

“They are very stable, they have made tremendous progress since the beginning of the season,” said Nagelsmann about the famous Leipzig opponents.

“We have to achieve a top performance because even if Bayern have a normal day, sometimes not even 100 percent are enough. We have to hope that they don’t have a special day.”

