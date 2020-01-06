advertisement

Gen Nagai, a Japanese calling Cebu at home, and Lois Kaye Go will start their respective reruns on Tuesday when the National Stroke Play Championship launches in The Rivier’s nail-less Langer layout in Silang, Cavite.

Nagai, who sentenced Vanchai Luangnitikul, the gold medalist at the Thailand Youth Olympic Games, to victory last year for a sudden death, knows he has a tough week ahead of him.

Aidric Chan, the reigning junior world champion, is also represented in the men’s division, as are Gab Manotoc, Carl Corpus and half of the youngest National Doubles champion Ryan Monsalve.

Go shoots for the first time since last year when she rejected talented Bianca Pagdanganan and Thai ace Atthaya Thitikul to win individually.

