The House Democrats focused on the specific articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump when they entered impeachment proceedings against the President on the second day of their opening arguments.

In front of the 100 members of the Senate, House Justice Chairman Jerry Nadler – one of seven House Representative impeachers who spelled out the case against Mr. Trump for his dealings with Ukraine – said that the President’s actions were “wrong, illegal, and dangerous” be and “the worst” are fears of our founders and writers of our constitution “.

With regard to the concept of abuse of power – the first impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump – Nadler said: “No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to help him defraud our elections.” He continued: ” Past presidents were rightly shocked by the behavior, arguing that Mr. Trump “sees no limits to his power or ability to use his public office for private purposes.”

He also questioned a Republican argument that Mr. Trump had not committed a crime and therefore should not have been charged. He pointed out that the section of the constitution dealing with impeachment uses the term “high crime” and pointed out that this specifically means crime against the state.

The Democrats and Shifty Schiff, whose presentation to the Senate was fraught with lies and misrepresentations, refuse to claim that the Obama administration withheld help from many countries, including Ukraine, Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, Honduras and Mexico Has. Witch hunt!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

“Corrupt Intent”

He also gave concrete examples from constitutional history that showed that criminal acts are not necessarily criminal offenses and that people can be charged with behavior that is not criminal. In the case of Richard Nixon, for example, he said that the House Justice Committee has passed three impeachment articles against the president. “Each of them involved many acts that did not include federal law,” he said. “Impeachment is not a punishment for crime,” he said.

House Democrat Sylvia Garcia explained in detail how Mr. Trump “with corrupt intentions” was engaging with Ukraine to receive foreign aid for his 2020 re-election campaign by gathering harmful information about his political rival Joe Biden, who is responsible for the democratic Nomination candidate.

Senator Minority Senator Chuck Schumer hopes that some Republicans will agree to call witnesses. Photo: Alex Wong / Getty

The Democrats want to argue that Trump is guilty of abuse of power and congressional impediment to his negotiations with Ukraine. The impeachment process focuses on talks the President had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as well as efforts by Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others to pressure Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden and his son, who worked on the board of a Ukrainian company while his father was vice president.

“Truth on your side”

With a two-thirds majority required for the conviction, Mr. Trump is likely to be acquitted because the Republicans have control of the chamber. Democrats hope, however, that some Republicans will invite witnesses later in the trial, as only a simple majority is required to agree to these rules.

Prior to the trial opening on Thursday, Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer said he had “hope” that some Republicans would approve new witnesses. “Look, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said at a press conference. “Am I sure we can get these four Republicans? Absolutely not. Am I sure we won’t necessarily get these four Republicans? Certainly not.”

But he added, “If you have the truth on your side, if you have the facts on your side, you often win because God, I believe, created the world in this way. And that’s how our republic is built, so you just stay tuned. “

Mr Trump, who traveled to Miami on Thursday evening to participate in a Republican fundraiser, tweeted his contempt for the whole day.

